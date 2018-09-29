GSMA: Mobile broadband spectrum allocation could boost Indonesian economy by $11bn

A new report by the GSMA has suggested that assigning the country's 700MHz band spectrum to mobile broadband could provide a $11 billion shot in the arm for the Indonesian economy. Indonesia's economy is poised for exponential growth as the country looks to position itself as a regional digital powerhouse in South East Asia…

A new report by the GSMA has suggested that assigning the country's 700MHz band spectrum to mobile broadband could provide a $11 billion shot in the arm for the Indonesian economy. Indonesia's economy is poised for exponential growth as the country looks to position itself as a regional digital powerhouse in South East Asia. However, this growth can only be facilitated if the country's telecoms regulator opts to allocate the 700MHz spectrum to mobile broadband provision, according to the GSMA report.

“Indonesia’s digital economy is demonstrating its world-leading capability, attracting billions in investments for digital ventures,” Rudiantara, Minister of Communication and Informatics of the Republic of Indonesia, told the GSMA.

“It is critical that Indonesia is at the forefront of spectrum policy and allocation to ensure the digital economy continues to grow and achieve its potential for financial inclusion, economic contribution, digital citizenship and social equality. The 700 MHz band creates an opportunity for all Indonesians to enjoy high-speed connectivity in the most remote areas, helping to accelerate the participation in our nation’s prosperity and economic growth,” he added.

The GSMA's director for Asia Pacific, Julian Gorman, believes that Indonesian regulators must act now in order to help the country leapfrog its regional rivals in the race for digital evolution.

“Indonesia is on the verge of becoming a digital economy giant in Southeast Asia. By putting policy measures in place to encourage investments in mobile development and digitisation, Indonesia can potentially leapfrog other markets in terms of economic growth. In the next decade, the socio-economic benefits that mobile can deliver from these changes will have a direct impact on the welfare of millions.”

