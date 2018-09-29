Ultramar cable boosts connectivity in remote African Islands

Alcatel Submarine Networks has announced the launch of its Ultramar subsea cabling system, which will connect the remote African Islands of Sao Tome and Principe with Equatorial Guinea. The subsea cabling system will dramatically boost connectivity in Sao Tome and Principe…

The subsea cabling system will dramatically boost connectivity in Sao Tome and Principe, while simultaneously reducing the country's dependence on satellite technology.

The project was completed in collaboration with Equatorial Guinea’s Gestor de Infraestructura de Telecomunicaciones (GITGE) and marks a major milestone in the evolution of West Africa's connectivity.

“Our efforts are focused on expanding connectivity and increasing the adoption of modern technologies in Equatorial Guinea. The completion of this system, an example of regional cooperation in development, will bring benefits in greater speeds and bandwidth that will contribute to the digital inclusion of the island of Annobon,” said Oscar Ondo Ngomo Nchama, general director of GITGE.

Alcatel Submarine Networks president, Phillippe Piron, hailed the move as a key step in boosting connectivity across the region.

“Following the ACE and CEIBA 1 projects, we are delighted to assist GITGE reinforce Equatorial Guinea telecom infrastructure providing the people of Annobon the mean to be connected to the rest of the world with ultimate performance and reliability in such a remote location,” he said.