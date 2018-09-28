AT&T and Samsung launch 5G smart factory testbed in the US

AT&T has joined forces with Samsung Electronics America to create America's first manufacturing focussed 5G test bed. The 5G "Innovation Zone" will be located in Austin, Texas, and will undertake cutting edge research and development into smart factory applications. The facility will couple AT&…

AT&T has joined forces with Samsung Electronics America to create America's first manufacturing focussed 5G test bed. The 5G "Innovation Zone" will be located in Austin, Texas, and will undertake cutting edge research and development into smart factory applications. The facility will couple AT&T's 5G wireless technology with Samsung's 5G network equipment.

“This is a first. We’ll be testing the real-world impact 5G will have on the manufacturing industry,” said Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer, AT&T Business.

“Ultimately, we plan to use what we learn from this 5G Innovation Zone to help create better technology experiences and improvements in Samsung Austin Semiconductor’s plant along with creating a future blueprint for people and businesses across all industries.”

5G will open up myriad possibilities for cost saving synergies in the manufacturing sector, when it launches in the US later this year.

“We’re hard at work deploying our commercial mobile 5G network for people and businesses in parts of a dozen cities by the end of this year,” said Igal Elbaz, senior vice president, Wireless Technology, AT&T Communications. “Seeing a number of technologies enhanced and improved by 5G at a large manufacturing plant will give us an exciting glimpse into a 5G world, which is closer than ever.”

The testbed will explore a wide range of industrial use cases for 5G including 4K video as a sensor with analytics to improve plant security and detection response; industrial IoT sensors that monitor for environmental and equipment conditions, like vibration, temperature and speed; and location services to improve safety.

“This testbed demonstrates Samsung’s expertise in innovation spanning chipsets to devices to network technology,” said Wilf Norrlinger, vice president, Networks Division, Samsung Electronics America.

“We’re excited to expand upon our recent commercial networks agreements with AT&T to bring 5G technologies to the forefront of industry, and advance specific use cases to accelerate new market opportunities.”

