After a successful decade in Africa, Orange Money eyes European expansion

Orange Money is celebrating a hugely successful decade in Africa, following the initial launch of services in the Ivory Coast in 2008.

Since the company's launch a decade ago, Orange Money has gained 40 million customers in 17 countries across the continent, providing a range of mobile financial services.

Following its success in Africa, the group is now looking to expand its offering in Europe.

“Orange Money’s success is based on its usefulness, its ease of use, and its full integration with Orange’s services. Orange Money represents the future of Orange’s mobile financial services in all our countries, especially in Europe,” said Paul de Leusse, Orange Group deputy CEO for Mobile Financial Services.

Following on from the success of its transfer and payment services, Orange Money is now looking at providing lending and saving services direct to the customers' smartphone, across a wide range of markets.

“Orange Money makes real contributions to economic and social development in Africa and is a part of our strategy as a multiservice operator and digital transformation partner in Africa and the Middle East. Orange Money’s success is first and foremost a joint achievement, and I would like to thank all of the teams who work hard every day to ensure its success, which now represents a major share of OMEA turnover,” said Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa.

