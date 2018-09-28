Angola Cables announces launch of SACS subsea system

Angola Cables has confirmed the commercial launch of its South Atlantic Cable System (SACS), a new subsea cable system that will boost connectivity between Africa and South America. The new system will provide ultra…

Angola Cables has confirmed the commercial launch of its South Atlantic Cable System (SACS), a new subsea cable system that will boost connectivity between Africa and South America.

The new system will provide ultra-low latency services between the two continents and will also provide onward connectivity to the USA.

“The new digital information highway is the first and fastest link between Africa and the Americas with the lowest latency and will provide a more direct routing for Internet traffic in the southern hemisphere,” the company said in a statement to the press.

“Data transfer speeds will be greatly improved (five times faster than existing cable routings), reducing latency from Fortaleza (Brazil) to Luanda (Angola) from 350 milliseconds to 63ms."

The South Atlantic Cable System boasts a design capacity of 40Tbps and is comprised of four fibre pairs. The system will utilise 100Gbps coherent wave-division multiplexing technology to dramatically enhance connectivity between the two regions.

