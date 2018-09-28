Ofcom gets two new board members, including deputy chair

Ofcom this week announced that two new members have joined its board.



Maggie Carver will join the U.K. telecoms regulator as deputy chair. She began her career in investment banking and has also worked in the media, including board positions at ITN and Channel 5. She currently chairs the British Board of Film Classification and the Racecourse Association.



Angela Dean, a financial analyst covering European tech and communications companies, also joins the Ofcom board. Her CV includes a stint as head of Morgan Stanley's global technology research team and she currently serves as chair of language organisation International House Trust.



Ofcom chairman Terry Burns welcomed the newcomers.



"Their extensive experience, including in media and technology, will be a huge asset to Ofcom as we work to ensure people get the most from communications services," he said, in a statement.



The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) confirmed the appointments of Carver and Dean for a four-year period starting on 30 September, Ofcom said.



The announcement comes a fortnight after Ofcom presented former BT executive Mansoor Hanif as its new chief technology officer.



Hanif most recently served as director of the Converged Networks Research Lab at BT, having joined the U.K. incumbent via its acquisition of EE, and his career to date has included roles at Vodafone Italy and within the Orange group.



Hanif started his new job last week, replacing Steve Unger, who left Ofcom in June.