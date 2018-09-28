Masmovil passes 6 million mark

Masmovil's mobile customer base now exceeds 6 million, the Spanish operator announced on Tuesday.



The telco reached its latest milestone on the back of 1 million net adds in 2018 to date, it said. At the end of Q2 its mobile customer base stood at 5.7 million, ergo its net adds in the current quarter stand at 300,000 so far.



"In a very short time, we have confirmed that we are leaders in [customer] satisfaction and capable of growing all of our brands at the same time," said Masmovil CEO Meinrad Spenger.



In addition to its group brand, Masmovil operates as Yoigo, the mobile network operator it acquired in 2016, and MVNOs Pepephone, and Llamaya.



Spenger's comment could be seen as a dig at the telco's larger rivals, which have felt the pinch of increased competition in Spain as a result of Masmovil's growth.



Earlier this month Vodafone CEO designate Nick Read noted that his company is keen to leverage its value brand Lowi to compete with Masmovil, which has acted as a disruptive force in Spain over the past couple of years, building up its presence in the fixed and mobile segments through acquisitions and network deals.



Masmovil has poached customers from its larger rivals, although Read insisted that since July Vodafone is now "more or less neutral with Masmovil," in terms of net ports.



Orange appears to have adopted a similar strategy. Its Simyo business, an MVNO targetting the value end that Orange acquired almost six years ago, last week announced it has reached the 1 million customers mark.