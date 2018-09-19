Europe ramps up its focus on 5G

Europe's 5G focus is beginning to gather momentum, with 75 per cent of its population expected to be covered by 5G networks by the year 2025. New research published by the GSMA shows that European telcos are ramping up their preparations for 5G across the continent…

“5G networks in Europe are expected to provide coverage to almost three-quarters of the region’s population by 2025 and Europe is set to become the world’s third-largest 5G market behind Asia Pacific and North America by this point,” commented Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA. “However, success in the 5G era will rest on the ability of governments to implement forward-looking regulatory frameworks that encourage sustainable investment, drive innovation and protect consumers.”

The GSMA's own research suggests that Europe is the most heavily saturated mobile market place, with 465 million unique mobile subscribers. That figure is set to grow to 481 million, 88 per cent of Europe's total population by 2025.

“Momentum is now building in Europe as we enter the 5G era, as mobile operators conduct trials and prepare to ramp up 5G investments over the coming years,” added Granryd.