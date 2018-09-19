Wednesday, 19 September 2018

HAVFRUE subsea cable will land at New Jersey Fiber Exchange campus

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 18 September 18

The NJFX Campus offers a range of tier 3, carrier-neutral, data centre capabilities

The New Jersey Fiber Exchange (NJFX) has announced that the HAVFRUE transatlantic subsea cable system will land at its colocation campus in Wall New Jersey. The cable system will connect Denmark with the US' east coast…

The New Jersey Fiber Exchange (NJFX) has announced that the HAVFRUE transatlantic subsea cable system will land at its colocation campus in Wall New Jersey. The cable system will connect Denmark with the US' east coast, with branch connections to Norway and Ireland.

“NJFX welcomes the HAVFRUE cable system to New Jersey as it represents one of the most significant cable systems to ever cross the Atlantic,” comments Gil Santaliz, CEO for NJFX.

“We are proud to be a part of this new subsea cable system as it furthers our goal to make New Jersey a strategic landing point for the world’s subsea deployments and serve as a major interconnection for global communications.”

The HAVFRUE cable system will be the fourth subsea cabling system to land at the New Jersey Fibre Exchange facility, joining the TGN1, TGN2 and SEABRAS cables. The NJFX facility connects companies and organisations in the Caribbean and Latin America with others in North America and Europe.

Stay ahead of all the latest developments in the subsea and submarine industries at the Submarine Networks EMEA 2019 event, set to be held in London on the 12-13 February 2019. Click here to find out how you can be involved in the latest instalment of the event.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 