Flexenclosure wins key contract for South Pacific landing stations

Swedish firm, Flexenclosure, has received an order for two eCentre cable landing stations to be deployed in the South Pacific.

The new cable landing stations will be deployed in the Pacific Island nations of Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands, which are currently being connected by the 1,600Km ICN2 subsea cable. The landing stations are being commissioned by Vanuatu based telecommunications provider Interchange.

“As a critical infrastructure provider it is vital that all components of our system meet the highest standards,” said Simon Fletcher, CEO, Interchange. “Flexenclosure was selected as our cable landing station facilities supplier based on the high quality of their product, their proven track record in our sector and their strong regional presence.”

Flexenclosure has recently provided landing stations for a range of similar projects in the South Pacific, including in Samoa, Palau and Fiji.

Construction of the landing stations will begin in Flexenclosure's factory in Sweden, with the sites aiming to be operational by May 2019. They will be located in the Pacific's notorious Ring of Fire, which sees 90 per cent of the world's seismic activity. Therefore the landing stations must be earthquake proof.

“eCentre is the ideal cable landing station solution,” said David King, CEO, Flexenclosure. “We are able to deliver ruggedized facilities – able to withstand the harshest of environmental conditions – to the most remote parts of the planet extremely fast. And with orders in five countries in the last 18 months, we are firmly establishing ourselves as the leading provider of cable landing stations in the Pacific region.”

