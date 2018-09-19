Deutsche Telekom eyes opportunities in Hungary following meeting with PM

Deutsche Telekom's CEO, Tim Höttges, has met with Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, to discuss the company's role in expediting the evolution of Hungary's telecoms infrastructure. European news site…

Deutsche Telekom's CEO, Tim Höttges, has met with Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, to discuss the company's role in expediting the evolution of Hungary's telecoms infrastructure.

European news site, ReMix, reported that Höttges and Orbán were joined in Budapest by Tibor Rékasi, CEO of Magyar Telekom, to discuss the launch of fifth generation mobile networks (5G) in the country.

According to the official press office of the Prime Minister, the meeting discussed 5G and the evolution of Hungary's emerging digital economy.

Deutsche Telekom is currently the biggest foreign player in the Hungarian market, through its subsidiary Magyar Telekom. Magyar Telekom has over 5.3 million mobile customers and one million fixed line broadband customers across Hungary. The company also brings pay television services to over one million people.

Hungary has a comprehensive 4G mobile network, with Magyar Telekom claiming that the residential outdoor coverage of its 4G networks now exceeds 99 per cent.

Hungary scored extremely highly in OpenSignal's latest State of LTE 4G network speed check, averaging 39.18Mbps, making it the third quickest 4G network in Europe.

Hungary has convened a committee of 50 telecoms and governmental experts to oversee the development of 5G in the country. The 5G Coalition has been tasked with making Hungary a fast adopter of 5G technology, with nationwide rollout expected by mid-2020.

