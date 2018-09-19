SIRO to rollout 65,000 FTTH connections to the city of Cork

Ireland's Minister for Trade, Simon Convey, has unveiled plans for 65,000 homes in the city of Cork to receive fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services. Irish utilities and broadband provider, SIRO, will spearhead the initiative…

Ireland's Minister for Trade, Simon Convey, has unveiled plans for 65,000 homes in the city of Cork to receive fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services.

Irish utilities and broadband provider, SIRO, will spearhead the initiative, investing around €60 million in the scheme.

As part of the initiative, SIRO will bring full fibre, symmetrical gigabit capable broadband services to homes and businesses in the city.

“Gigabit connectivity will have a transformative effect on Cork city as Fibre-to-the-Building is recognised as the gold standard for broadband internationally. As a result, this will give Cork businesses a head start against their peers both at home and internationally, as well as giving homes access to the latest innovative digital services. This substantial investment by SIRO is another sign of how Government has encouraged investment by the private sector to boost our broadband capability. Cork stands to benefit substantially as highlighted by 10 other towns in the county all forming part of SIRO’s rollout,” said Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney.

SIRO will work with Huawei on the project to deliver next generation connectivity to homes and businesses in Cork.

“Huawei is delighted to be delivering SIRO’s 100% fibre-optic broadband to Cork City, designing and building a network that will future proof Cork City’s broadband requirements for generations,” said Eric Yang, president of the Vodafone Account at Huawei.

On the 28th November 2018, Connected Ireland will return for its second annual instalment. The event will bring together the key stakeholders in Irelands mobile and fixed line connectivity markets. Click here to find out how you can be a part of the event.