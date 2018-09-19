Australian telcos slammed over 'misleading' unlimited data plans

Australia's big three mobile network operators have been warned by the country's telecoms regulator to stop using the term "unlimited" in their advertising campaigns…

Australia's big three mobile network operators have been warned by the country's telecoms regulator to stop using the term "unlimited" in their advertising campaigns, as they may risk misleading their customers.

Telstra, Vodafone Hutchison and Singtel Optus all ran campaigns for tariffs that promised their customers "unlimited" data access. However, all three packages made use of data speed caps, meaning that once a certain amount of data had been downloaded, the customer was automatically limited to a download speed of 1.5Mbps.

Optus also restricted tethering and deprioritised heavy users on its networks, which Australia's telecoms regulator also said conflicted with the spirit of an unlimited tariff.

All three mobile network operators have now dropped the term "unlimited" from its advertising campaigns, with Vodafone opting to replace it with the term "endless" data.

“While we believe our advertising was always clear and compliant with the law, we made the change from unlimited to endless after the ACCC got in touch,” a spokesman for Vodafone Hutchison told The Sydney Morning Herald earlier this week.

