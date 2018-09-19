Singtel and Ericsson hit 1.5Gbps 'peak LTE' in Singapore

Singtel and Ericsson have announced that they have achieved "peak LTE" – achieving speeds of 1.5Gbps in a lab environment. The pair performed the tests in Singapore using 5 carrier aggregation and achieved the fastest LTE speeds in Asia…

Singtel and Ericsson have announced that they have achieved "peak LTE" – achieving speeds of 1.5Gbps in a lab environment.

The pair performed the tests in Singapore using 5 carrier aggregation and achieved the fastest LTE speeds in Asia, beating the previous record of 1Gbps by 50 per cent.

Singtel will look to rollout the LTE speed across Singapore as more spectrum bands are allocated to the LTE network.

“We are constantly investing in innovative technologies to boost network speeds, enhance coverage and expand capacity to give our customers the best network experience,” said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, chief executive officer, Consumer Singapore and Group Chief Digital Officer at Singtel.

“As our customers’ lifestyles increasingly revolve around their smartphones, we do our best to ensure they enjoy fast, reliable, comprehensive and secure connectivity.”

Singapore consistently ranks among the best-connected cities in the world for mobile and fixed line connectivity. In OpenSignal's most recent State of LTE report, Singapore ranked as the best country for average 4G network download speeds, clocking an impressive 44.31Mbps. With the recent improvements in LTE speeds, that figure could be set to dramatically increase in the coming months.

“Ericsson has been a leader in pioneering technologies,” said Mr Martin Wiktorin, head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei & the Philippines.

“By leveraging five-carrier aggregation across both FDD & TDD, we continue to lead the way to meet customers speed and capacity demands. We are proud to be working on new capabilities and advancements on LTE.”

