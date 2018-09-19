Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Singtel and Ericsson hit 1.5Gbps 'peak LTE' in Singapore

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 17 September 18

Singtel anticipates that handsets capable of accessing the 1.5Gbps LTE speeds will be on the market by early 2019

Singtel and Ericsson have announced that they have achieved "peak LTE" – achieving speeds of 1.5Gbps in a lab environment. The pair performed the tests in Singapore using 5 carrier aggregation and achieved the fastest LTE speeds in Asia…

Singtel and Ericsson have announced that they have achieved "peak LTE" – achieving speeds of 1.5Gbps in a lab environment.

The pair performed the tests in Singapore using 5 carrier aggregation and achieved the fastest LTE speeds in Asia, beating the previous record of 1Gbps by 50 per cent.

Singtel will look to rollout the LTE speed across Singapore as more spectrum bands are allocated to the LTE network.

“We are constantly investing in innovative technologies to boost network speeds, enhance coverage and expand capacity to give our customers the best network experience,” said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, chief executive officer, Consumer Singapore and Group Chief Digital Officer at Singtel.

“As our customers’ lifestyles increasingly revolve around their smartphones, we do our best to ensure they enjoy fast, reliable, comprehensive and secure connectivity.”

Singapore consistently ranks among the best-connected cities in the world for mobile and fixed line connectivity. In OpenSignal's most recent State of LTE report, Singapore ranked as the best country for average 4G network download speeds, clocking an impressive 44.31Mbps. With the recent improvements in LTE speeds, that figure could be set to dramatically increase in the coming months.  

“Ericsson has been a leader in pioneering technologies,” said Mr Martin Wiktorin, head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei & the Philippines.

“By leveraging five-carrier aggregation across both FDD & TDD, we continue to lead the way to meet customers speed and capacity demands. We are proud to be working on new capabilities and advancements on LTE.”

Also in the news: 

Shortlist revealed for World Communication Awards

Ericsson signs 5G deal with Audi 

7 international telcos join RAN research group 

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 