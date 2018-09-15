Orange to invest in West African subsea initiative

Orange is set to significantly boost connectivity in Western Africa by investing in the MainOne subsea cable system. Originally laid in 2010, the 7,000km cable currently links the West African nations of Nigeria and Ghana with Europe, via a landing station in Portugal…

Orange is set to significantly boost connectivity in Western Africa by investing in the MainOne subsea cable system. Originally laid in 2010, the 7,000km cable currently links the West African nations of Nigeria and Ghana with Europe, via a landing station in Portugal.

However, Orange has plans to dramatically expand the cable, adding two new landing stations in Senegal and the Ivory Coast, broadening access and boosting capacity in the region. Orange has been extremely proactive in its efforts to bring improved connectivity to developing markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The development of new digital services in Africa has fostered huge social and economic developments over the past few years. As barriers to access continue to fall with improved networks and more affordable equipment, Orange, as part of its multi-service strategy, is seeking to position itself as an important partner in the continent’s digital transformation Through this new partnership, Orange is set to secure and improve direct access to high-speed broadband services in two of its most important countries, Senegal and the Côte d’Ivoire,” said Alioune Ndiaye, chief executive officer of Orange Middle East and Africa.

Orange is active in 20 markets across Africa and the Middle East, with 119 million customers in the region. The region is a high priority for Orange with the company raising local revenues in excess of €5 billion in 2017.

