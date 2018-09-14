Intel: Industry must prepare for the sheer scale of 5G

The mobile telecommunication industry must ready itself for the unprecedented deluge of data traffic that will flood its networks as 5G is rolled out in the coming years. Speaking ahead of the Mobile World Congress Americas event in California…

The mobile telecommunication industry must ready itself for the unprecedented deluge of data traffic that will flood its networks as 5G is rolled out in the coming years.

Speaking ahead of the Mobile World Congress Americas event in California, Intel's senior vice president for Network Platforms, Sandra Rivera, said that the scale of demand for data should not be underestimated.

"By 2023, an average of 2 petabytes of mobile data traffic will travel across the world's networks every minute – that's an eightfold increase from 2017," she said.

According to Rivera, the key driver of demand for mobile network capacity will be the rise of ultra high definition video streaming.

"Mobile video traffic is forecast to grow by 45 per cent year-on-year from now until 2023. It will account for 73 per cent of all mobile data traffic by 2023 – that represents over 1 billion hours of youtube videos per day," she added.

5G will also facilitate huge advances in the development and implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, further increasing demand for capacity on mobile networks.

"IoT connections are expected to reach 31.4 billion by 2023 with an annual growth rate of 11 per cent. That's going to be driven by all the sensor data that we expect to be sent back from smart city and smart transportation initiatives. The networks of today are going to need to evolve dramatically. They must transform themselves and become decidedly more scalable," Rivera said.

You can watch Sandra Rivera's full key note address from MWC Americas here.

Also in the news:

Intel launches 5G reference design infrastructure