Vodafone to double its NB IoT European footprint by 2019

Vodafone is to double the amount of Narrowband Internet of Things (NB IoT) cell sites that it deploys across Europe, by the end of 2019. The European wide network expansion project will coincide with a sharp uptake in IoT services across the continent. Vodafone's expanded European network will be the biggest in the world, spanning 10 countries, with planned launches in the UK, Romania and Hungary.

“NB-IoT gives businesses access to 5G capabilities a year before we expect large-scale consumer availability and I believe this will be a catalyst in the widespread use of IoT by enterprises. Our NB-IoT network reinforces our position as the premier telecoms company for IoT and means that our customers can connect the next generation of devices to the world’s largest and most secure international network,” Vodafone, IoT director, Stefano Gastaut.

Vodafone has already launched NB IoT services in the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Australia, Netherlands, South Africa, Spain and Turkey.

Outside of Europe, Vodafone will also be expanding its existing NB IoT networks in South Africa and Eastern provinces of Turkey.

At time of going to press, Vodafone managed 74 million NB IoT connections across its network.

