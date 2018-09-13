Carriers World Exclusive: Over half of businesses left frustrated by their tech providers

Over half of businesses feel frustrated by their interactions with their technology partners, according to a new industry report co-authored by Telstra. Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom in the run up to the Carriers World event in London this week…

Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom in the run up to the Carriers World event in London this week, Tom Homer, CEO for EMEA at Telstra, said that this presented a huge opportunity for carriers to re-engage with their customer base.

"Our joint research with the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has shown that over half (55%) of businesses feel frustrated with their current technology partner," he said.

"So carriers need to take a deeper collaborative approach as the technology provision becomes part of the offering. The EIU research that 56% of senior executives said that having a high profile technology partner is viewed positively by their customers. Furthermore, 70% of those surveyed thought that businesses without those partnerships in place would soon become a thing of the past.

"On a technology level, carriers need to ensure that the underlying infrastructure needs to be incredibly agile to deliver appropriate margins," he concluded.

