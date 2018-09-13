Carriers World Awards 2018 celebrate innovation and achievement

The winners of the Carriers World Awards 2018 were revealed at a lively ceremony in London on Tuesday night.
The awards recognise the companies and individuals who are making a difference in the enterprise…
The winners of the Carriers World Awards 2018 were revealed at a lively ceremony in London on Tuesday night.
The awards recognise the companies and individuals who are making a difference in the enterprise, wholesale and carriers markets.
The awards represent a unique opportunity for the enterprise and wholesale communities to have a say on the state of the industry, as the candidates are voted for by the general public, rather than a panel of judges.
This year, a whopping 36,400 votes were cast across 13 categories, a record for the Carriers World Awards.
Entries were received from a wide range of local and international players and included a diverse and innovative array of projects and initiatives.
This year's winners are listed below:
Best IPX Service Provider: Tata Communications
Best Messaging Initiative: HGC
Best Fraud Strategy: Deutsche Telekom
Best Data Centre Provider: Equinix
Best IoT Initiative: Tata Communications
Best Network Automation Initiative: BT
Best Platform Initiative: PCCW Global
Most Innovative Wholesaler: HGC
Best Wholesale Business Transformation: Bharti Airtel
Subsea Project of the Year: Telin
Wholesale Personality of the Year: Eric Cervid, Verizon
Best Wholesale Carrier (Regional): Telin
Best Wholesale Carrier (Global): Bharti Airtel
We are having trouble showing you adverts on this page,
which may be a result of ad blocker software being installed on your device.
To view the article please disable any ad blocking software