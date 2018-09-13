Carriers World Awards 2018 celebrate innovation and achievement

The winners of the Carriers World Awards 2018 were revealed at a lively ceremony in London on Tuesday night. The awards recognise the companies and individuals who are making a difference in the enterprise…

The awards recognise the companies and individuals who are making a difference in the enterprise, wholesale and carriers markets.

The awards represent a unique opportunity for the enterprise and wholesale communities to have a say on the state of the industry, as the candidates are voted for by the general public, rather than a panel of judges.

This year, a whopping 36,400 votes were cast across 13 categories, a record for the Carriers World Awards.

Entries were received from a wide range of local and international players and included a diverse and innovative array of projects and initiatives.

This year's winners are listed below:

Best IPX Service Provider: Tata Communications

Best Messaging Initiative: HGC

Best Fraud Strategy: Deutsche Telekom

Best Data Centre Provider: Equinix

Best IoT Initiative: Tata Communications

Best Network Automation Initiative: BT

Best Platform Initiative: PCCW Global

Most Innovative Wholesaler: HGC

Best Wholesale Business Transformation: Bharti Airtel

Subsea Project of the Year: Telin

Wholesale Personality of the Year: Eric Cervid, Verizon

Best Wholesale Carrier (Regional): Telin

Best Wholesale Carrier (Global): Bharti Airtel