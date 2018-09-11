Tuesday, 11 September 2018

Ericsson signs huge $3.5bn NR 5G deal with T-Mobile

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 11 September 18

T-Mobile and Ericsson will work together to rollout 5G services across the US

Swedish kit giant, Ericsson, has signed a $3.5 billion agreement with US cellco T-Mobile, to help the company roll out 5G networks across the US.

Under the terms of the contract, Ericsson will provide T-Mobile with the latest, 3GPP compliant New Radio hardware and software.

“We have recently decided to increase our investments in the US to be closer to our leading customers and better support them with their accelerated 5G deployments; thereby bringing 5G to life for consumers and enterprises across the country. This agreement marks a major milestone for both companies. We are excited about our partnership with T-Mobile, supporting them to strengthen, expand and speed up the deployment of their nationwide 5G network,” said Niklas Heuveldop, president and head of Ericsson North America.

T-Mobile has targeted 5G rollout in the US in early 2019, and the contract represents a huge step towards realising that ambition. The deal will allow T-Mobile to bridge from a nationwide LTE Advanced network, to 5G.

“While the other guys just make promises, we’re putting our money where our mouth is. With this new Ericsson agreement we’re laying the groundwork for 5G – and with Sprint we can supercharge the 5G revolution,” said Neville Ray, chief technology officer at T-Mobile. 

