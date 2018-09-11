Huawei: Global ultrafast broadband industry is booming

Next generation, symmetrical gigabit broadband services will come to underpin every facet of our digital lives, according to Huawei's President of Carrier Business Group, Ryan Ding. Speaking at the company's fifth Ultra Broadband Forum in Geneva this week…

Speaking at the company's fifth Ultra Broadband Forum in Geneva this week, Ding said that the ultrafast and hyperfast broadband sectors were in rude health.

"The global ultra-broadband industry is booming. New service models, such as ultra-HD videos, interactive gaming, and Cloud VR, are driving broadband networks to evolve and upgrade, placing new requirements on bandwidth, latency, and service experience," he said, during his key note address.

Ding said that the sector was at last starting to reap the rewards of year's of investment in research and development. Ding outlined three key steps that operators must focus on to improve their premium broadband offering.

"After a year of exploration and practice, Premium Broadband has become widely accepted by the global ultra-broadband industry," said Ding.

"Ecosystem, network experience, and O&M efficiency are the three key factors for operator success in Premium Broadband." Specifically, the following three points are essential in order to achieve Premium Broadband.

"A virtuous circle for Premium Broadband can be built following three key steps," said Mr. Ding.