EE confirms 5G launch in 2019

EE has confirmed that it is to launch 5G mobile phone services across the UK in 2019, a full year ahead of many of its European neighbours. EE will switch on its 5G network in 2019, with some 5G sites being built on top of upgraded existing 4G sites…

EE has confirmed that it is to launch 5G mobile phone services across the UK in 2019, a full year ahead of many of its European neighbours.

EE will switch on its 5G network in 2019, with some 5G sites being built on top of upgraded existing 4G sites. The company is also repurposing 3G spectrum that it bought in 2004 to boost 4G availability on its networks today.

“Our customers want a fast and reliable 4G connection, and that’s what we’re working to give them. We are using the investment we made in 3G spectrum nearly 15 years ago to give customers today a great experience with the latest smartphones on 4G and build our foundation for 5G in 2019. We’re constantly evolving, and the customer experience of 5G will be dictated by the quality of the 4G network underneath,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business.

As demand for superfast services continues to grow, EE will u0pgrade a number of 3G sites to be 4G compliant, boosting connectivity in hotspots such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and Belfast.

EE's director for technology, Tom Bennet, will be sharing his expertise on 5G at this year's Total Telecom Congress. Click here for a full agenda and to find out how you can be part of the event.

Also in the news:

BT eyes Verizon boss for CEO role

EE named best UK network as it upgrades 2,500 sites

BT creates 1,000 jobs as it brings its offshore call centres back to the UK