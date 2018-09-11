Nokia and Turkcell sign agreement to boost connectivity in Turkey

Nokia and Turkcell have signed an agreement to collaborate on a range of cutting edge technology, including 5G and IoT rollout in Turkey, according to a company statement…

Nokia and Turkcell have signed an agreement to collaborate on a range of cutting edge technology, including 5G and IoT rollout in Turkey, according to a company statement. The pair will work together on a number of research and development initiatives that will dramatically boost connectivity in the country.

"The two companies will work on the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, smart automobile technologies, online medicine, and automatisation for the Turkcell mobile network," the Turkish operator said in a statement on Friday.

Turkcell is Turkey's biggest mobile network operator with over 34 million domestic subscribers. The company says that it is eager to be the first operator in the company to rollout next generation mobile services (5G) by the end of 2020.

"With the project, 5G will be commercialized in Turkey and we will take important steps to produce future technologies," said Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell's deputy general manager for networks.

Globally, Turkcell has a portfolio of nearly 70 million customers spread across 9 countries, including sizable operations in Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

