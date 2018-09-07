Telefonica to boost FTTH connectivity in 20 Brazilian cities

Spanish telecoms giant, Telefonica, has announced plans to rollout fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband services to an additional 20 cities in Brazil, as part of its attempts to overhaul connectivity in South America's largest nation…

Telefonica Brasil is set to invest £5.2 billion (24 billion Reals) rolling out full fibre broadband services in the country, according to a Reuters report.

The company already provides 100 towns and cities with FTTH services, boasting more than 168,000 net additions in the first half of 2018 alone

Telefonica plans to build on its experience in Spain by pushing fibre connectivity in Latin America. Speaking at an event in New York earlier this year, Telefonica Brasil's CEO, Eduardo Navarro, told journalists that the company was looking to expand its operations in Brazil.

“Fibre is something we are doing very aggressively in Spain and here in Brazil. The demand for ultra-fast broadband is huge,” Navarro said.

“We have great advantages when you take our experience from Spain. Spain has the highest fibre penetration in the West, and we want to replicate that in Brazil.”

