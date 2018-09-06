Construction begins on Facebook's new 'Malbec' subsea cable in LatAm

Facebook and Globenet have announced that construction has begun on their hotly anticipated Malbec subsea cable project, that will link the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo to the Argentinian capital…

Facebook and Globenet have announced that construction has begun on their hotly anticipated Malbec subsea cable project, that will link the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo to the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires.

The 2,500km cabling system will connect Argentina to GlobeNet's epic 23,500km worldwide subsea network, boosting access to a range of global destinations.

“We are excited and proud to work with Facebook” says Eduardo Falzoni, chief executive officer of GlobeNet.

“Argentina deserves state-of-the-art infrastructure to satisfy the pressing demands of the years ahead. This project is a testament to our capabilities, expertise and commitment to the region where we have been operating for 15 years,” he added.

The Malbec cable will be comprised of six fibre pairs and will double the current international capacity to Argentina, enabling improved access to a range of online services including online gaming and live tv streaming. Both Facebook and GlobeNet have confirmed that the Malbec cable will be completed and ready for service by the end of the first half of 2020.

