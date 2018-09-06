Vodafone strengthens LATAM ties with Telecom Argentina deal

Vodafone and Telecom Argentina have signed a new Partner Market agreement in Buenos Aires, according to a company release. Under the terms of the non-equity agreement, Vodafone will share its global best practice experience and provide strategic advice to Telecom Argentina…

Vodafone and Telecom Argentina have signed a new Partner Market agreement in Buenos Aires, according to a company release. Under the terms of the non-equity agreement, Vodafone will share its global best practice experience and provide strategic advice to Telecom Argentina, as the company tries to build its product offering. The agreement will touch on a wide range of areas, including customer service and retail, technology, IT and procurement.

“This partnership allows Telecom Argentina to benefit from Vodafone’s international experience and expertise and access our company’s global products and services. I am delighted that Telecom is joining us as one of our Partner Markets and I am looking forward to our relationship growing in the coming years,” said Vodafone Partner Markets chief executive, Diego Massidda.

Telecom Argentina is trying to transform itself into a more customer centric organisations, something that the partnership will help to facilitate.

“At Telecom Argentina, the customer is the centre of all our decisions. That’s why we have decided to work with Vodafone to strengthen our business strategies, drawing on Vodafone’s experience to offer our customers a wide range of services to a high international standard. Vodafone’s expertise also adds value to the proposals we are planning to deploy in the future,” said Carlos Moltini, CEO of Telecom Argentina.

