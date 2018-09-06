SAIL subsea cable system connects S America and Africa for the first time

The South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL) consortium has announced that its flagship, subsea cabling system is now complete, providing the first ever direct link between the continents of South America and Africa. …

The state of the art SAIL cabling system will connect the two continents with nearly 6,000km of subsea cabling, between its two landing stations in Fortaleza in Brazil and Kribi in Cameroon.

The cable system will provide 100G transmission and 32Tbps of capacity, revolutionising cross-Atlantic connectivity in the southern hemisphere.

"With the rapid development of global infrastructure and a massive surge in worldwide internet traffic, Africa and Latin America are becoming strategic emerging markets of the global telecommunications industry. The introduction of SAIL meets the traffic demands from the emerging markets, and also opens a new routing through diverse paths between Africa and North America, Europe and South America. Through the launch of SAIL, countries in these regions, especially those in the Southern Hemisphere, will be more connected and in a better position to drive the development of the region’s digital economy," a spokesperson for SAIL said in a statement to the press.

