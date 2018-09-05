5G arrives in Europe as San Marino set to switch on its network

The tiny hilltop nation of San Marino will lay claim to being Europe's first 5G connected nation, when it switches on its forthcoming network. In collaboration with Nokia, TIM has devised the first fully 3GPP Rel 15 standard 5G network…

The tiny hilltop nation of San Marino will lay claim to being Europe's first 5G connected nation, when it switches on its forthcoming network.

In collaboration with Nokia, TIM has devised the first fully 3GPP Rel 15 standard 5G network, which will instantly cover San Marino's entire population of 30,000 people when it is switched on later this year.

“The installation of the first 3GPP 5G site is the peak of a virtuous cycle of innovation launched by TIM a few years ago, working with the standardisation bodies and contributing since the beginning to the ITU R “Vision” recommendation, which defined the founding concepts of 5G, subsequently guiding work on the technical specifications for 3GPP Rel15 and later,” said Elisabetta Romano, chief technology officer at TIM.

Once testing is complete at TIM's 5G research and development centre in Turin, TIM and Nokia will start the installation of the 5G infrastructure, which will make use of spectrum in the 26.5-27.5GHz band.

“Nokia has developed an end-to-end 5G Future X portfolio that will deliver unprecedented capabilities and efficiencies for customers such as TIM, allowing them to transform their service offering. Working together we will explore the potential of 5G services that align with TIM’s vision of meeting the future demands of a diverse range of industries and consumers,” said Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

TIM expects its 5G network in San Marino to be live by the end of 2018 – whether there will be any handsets available on the market capable of accessing 5G by then remains to be seen!

Also in the news:

TIM to appoint new COO in Brazil

TIM curbs costs with procurement deal

TIM to sell off non-core assets to fund 5G