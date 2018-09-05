eir reports strong financials as it focuses on full fibre

Irish operator eir has posted a strong set of financials for the year, with EBITDA increasing by €11 million and operating costs reduced by €21 million. eir has recently restructured its board in an attempt to make it more balanced and the move appears to be bearing fruit…

“The acquisition led by NJJ, a telco group with a track record of investment in infrastructure and enhanced customer propositions, is now complete. A new senior management team, with an equal gender split, is now in place, with almost all promoted from within eir. eir’s transformational journey to become a leaner, more agile organisation, focused on capital investment, growth and the provision of the best mobile and broadband services in the country, is well and truly underway,” Carolan Lennon, eir CEO.

eir has also announced that it is two thirds of the way through its rural broadband rollout programme. The company says that by June 2019 over 330,000 rural homes and businesses will have been passed with superfast broadband services.

