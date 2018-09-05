Wednesday, 05 September 2018

eir reports strong financials as it focuses on full fibre

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 04 September 18

eir now has 635,000 fibre broadband connections, accounting for 69 per cent of its total broadband base

Irish operator eir has posted a strong set of financials for the year, with EBITDA increasing by €11 million and operating costs reduced by €21 million. eir has recently restructured its board in an attempt to make it more balanced and the move appears to be bearing fruit…

Irish operator eir has posted a strong set of financials for the year, with EBITDA increasing by €11 million and operating costs reduced by €21 million.

eir has recently restructured its board in an attempt to make it more balanced and the move appears to be bearing fruit, as the company reports growing revenues.  

“The acquisition led by NJJ, a telco group with a track record of investment in infrastructure and enhanced customer propositions, is now complete. A new senior management team, with an equal gender split, is now in place, with almost all promoted from within eir. eir’s transformational journey to become a leaner, more agile organisation, focused on capital investment, growth and the provision of the best mobile and broadband services in the country, is well and truly underway,” Carolan Lennon, eir CEO.

eir has also announced that it is two thirds of the way through its rural broadband rollout programme. The company says that by June 2019 over 330,000 rural homes and businesses will have been passed with superfast broadband services.

Total Telecom's Connected Ireland event will be returning to Dublin later this year. The event will bring together the key stakeholders in Ireland's mobile and fixed line connectivity markets. Click here to find out how you can be a part of Ireland's fastest growing connectivity event.

Also in the news

eir recruits apprentices ahead of huge FTTH drive 

 

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 