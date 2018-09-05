Shortlist revealed for the World Communication Awards 2018

Total Telecom has published the shortlist for the World Communication Awards, to be held in London later this year. The awards celebrate achievement and innovation across the full breadth of the global telecoms industry. This year saw a record breaking number of entries, split across 23 categories, giving the judge's plenty of food for thought. "This year the judges were really impressed with the quality and scope of the entries. Whether you're talking about the emergence of 5G mobile networks, full fibre broadband rollout or smart city and industry initiatives, it's an exciting time to be involved in the global telecoms sector. It's been a really challenge to whittle down such a comprehensive list of entries into the shortlist that we are releasing today…

This year saw a record breaking number of entries, split across 23 categories, giving the judge's plenty of food for thought.

"This year the judges were really impressed with the quality and scope of the entries. Whether you're talking about the emergence of 5G mobile networks, full fibre broadband rollout or smart city and industry initiatives, it's an exciting time to be involved in the global telecoms sector. It's been a really challenge to whittle down such a comprehensive list of entries into the shortlist that we are releasing today," said a spokesman for the WCA Judging Panel.

The winners will be revealed at the World Communication Awards Ceremony, to be held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in London's Park Lane. The ceremony will take place on the 31st October 2018, so click here to book your table today.

The 2018 World Communication Awards shortlist is as follows:

The Platform Award:

Content Guru: Storm

Telstra: Programmable Network

VMware: vCloud NFV Integrated OpenStack Carrier Edition

Cisco Jasper: Control Center

PCCW Global: Console Connect

Woman in Telecoms Award:

Metaswitch Networks: Micaela Giuhat, VP of Product Management

Sigma Systems: Catherine Michel, CTO

The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia: Dr. Nino Kubinidze

The Social Contribution Award:

Turkcell: Dronecell for Emergency Cases

Smart Communications: Smart School-in-a-Bag

Digicel Group: Building Dominica Back Better

Viettel Group: Operation Healthy Heart

Mahindra Comviva: EcoCash powered by mobiquity Money

The Innovation Award - Operator:

Vodafone UK: V by Vodafone

Deutsche Telekom AG: The European Aviation Network (EAN)

NTT Communications Corporation: COTOHA

HGC Global Communications Limited

Singapore Telecommunications Limited: Singtel Flagship Store Transformation

Virtual1 Ltd: Software Defined UK Carrier Network

Best Operator in an Emerging Market:

GlobeNet

Telin

Smart Communications

Orange

Ooredoo Myanmar

Digital Lifestyle Award:

Ooredoo Maldives

Ooredoo Myanmar: M-Pitesam

PCCW Global: Mobile Payment Solutions

CTO of the Year:

Telin: Nanang Hendarno

Virtual1: James Hickman

Airtel: Abhay Savargaonkar

Turkcell: Gediz Sezgin

BT: Howard Watson

Best Network Transformation Initiative:

Virtual1 Ltd: Software Defined UK Carrier Network

Epsilon: Infiny

China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) & Huawei: Core Network Cloud Transformation

JT: Full-Fibre Network

Openreach: Ethernet Services

Ooredoo Qatar: Live 5G Network

Best Wholesale Operator:

Vodafone Carrier Services

Deutsche Telekom AG: International Wholesale Business

PCCW Global

Verizon: Partner Solutions

Telia Carrier

Colt Technology Services: Optical Product Portfolio

Digital Transformation Award:

Evolving Systems: Orange Thank You Loyalty Program

Saudi Telecom Company: STC WBU BSS Digital Transformation

Airtel Business: Carrier Digital Platform

Netcracker Technology: NEC/Netcracker NaaS

HKT in partnership with Huawei: Project Earth

Best Operator:

NTT Communications Corporation

Ooredoo Group

Best Enterprise Service:

Singapore Telecommunications Limited: Singtel Managed Security Services

Bridge Alliance: Regional Mobility Central Service Tools

Orange Business Services: Flexible SD-WAN

Telstra: Managed Security Service

Airtel Business: Content Distribution Service

The UX Award:

Telia Carrier

Taiwan Mobile: Customer Service App (TWM CS App)

TM: Service Culture Internalization

Far EasTone Telecommunications: The FET CCIPS

Regional Wholesale Operator:

Liquid Telecom

GlobeNet

Optus Wholesale

Orange Wholesale France

Deutsche Telekom International Wholesale Business

The Cloud Infrastructure Award:

Colt Technology Services: Dedicated Cloud Access On Demand

CITIC Telecom CPC: SmartCLOUD & SmartCLOUD Professional Service

Equinix: Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric)

GlobeNet: Expanding IaaS and Cloud Solutions in the Americas

Most Innovative IoT Solution:

Huawei: Building Fully Connected World with Huawei NB-IoT

NCS Pte Ltd: Bridgestone Tirematics

Cisco: Kinetic

Tata Communications: MOVE

Vodafone UK: V by Vodafone

CEO of the Year:

Hyperoptic: Dana Tobak

Telin: Faizal Rochmad Djoemadi

Ooredoo Group: Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani

The NFV Innovation Award:

Centina: vSure 2.0

Netcracker Technology: NEC/Netcracker NaaS

VMware: NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud

Verizon: VISDM

MYCOM OSI: Experience, Analytics and Assurance (EAA)

Huawei: MEC@CloudEdge Solution

The Innovation Award - Vendor:

Openet: Digital Business Platform

Accedian: SkyLIGHT PVX

MYCOM OSI: Experience, Analytics and Assurance (EAA)

Huawei Technologies Co, LTD: 5G Oriented LTE Capacity Evolution Solution

Content Guru: Storm

Sigma Systems: Create-Sell-Deliver Portfolio

Mojio: Open Platform and Mobile Apps for Connected Cars

Dali Wireless: Dali Matrix

The Smart Cities Award:

CBNL: Smart City Network in Rzeszow, Poland

Ooredoo Qatar

Trafficware and SWIM.AI: TidalWave

Cisco: Kinetic for Smart Cities

5G Leadership Award:

Worcestershire 5G Consortium

Ooredoo Qatar

BT: 5G Global Mission Critical Use Cases

5G-Crosshaul

KT: Pyeongchang 5G

The Broadband Pioneer Award:

GlobeNet: PoP-to-Pop capacity upgrade of the LatAm Network

JT: Gigabit Project

Hyperoptic Ltd

The Scottish Government: Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband

ZTE Corporation: eWBB Solution

The Users' Choice Award:

AT&T Communications

BT Global Services

NTT Communications

Orange Business Services

Singtel

Tata Communications

Telefonica

Verizon