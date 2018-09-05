Shortlist revealed for the World Communication Awards 2018

Total Telecom has published the shortlist for the World Communication Awards, to be held in London later this year.
The awards celebrate achievement and innovation across the full breadth of the global telecoms industry.
This year saw a record breaking number of entries, split across 23 categories, giving the judge's plenty of food for thought.
"This year the judges were really impressed with the quality and scope of the entries. Whether you're talking about the emergence of 5G mobile networks, full fibre broadband rollout or smart city and industry initiatives, it's an exciting time to be involved in the global telecoms sector. It's been a really challenge to whittle down such a comprehensive list of entries into the shortlist that we are releasing today," said a spokesman for the WCA Judging Panel.
The winners will be revealed at the World Communication Awards Ceremony, to be held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in London's Park Lane. The ceremony will take place on the 31st October 2018, so click here to book your table today.
The 2018 World Communication Awards shortlist is as follows:
The Platform Award:
Content Guru: Storm
Telstra: Programmable Network
VMware: vCloud NFV Integrated OpenStack Carrier Edition
Cisco Jasper: Control Center
PCCW Global: Console Connect
Woman in Telecoms Award:
Metaswitch Networks: Micaela Giuhat, VP of Product Management
Sigma Systems: Catherine Michel, CTO
The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia: Dr. Nino Kubinidze
The Social Contribution Award:
Turkcell: Dronecell for Emergency Cases
Smart Communications: Smart School-in-a-Bag
Digicel Group: Building Dominica Back Better
Viettel Group: Operation Healthy Heart
Mahindra Comviva: EcoCash powered by mobiquity Money
The Innovation Award - Operator:
Vodafone UK: V by Vodafone
Deutsche Telekom AG: The European Aviation Network (EAN)
NTT Communications Corporation: COTOHA
HGC Global Communications Limited
Singapore Telecommunications Limited: Singtel Flagship Store Transformation
Virtual1 Ltd: Software Defined UK Carrier Network
Best Operator in an Emerging Market:
GlobeNet
Telin
Smart Communications
Orange
Ooredoo Myanmar
Digital Lifestyle Award:
Ooredoo Maldives
Ooredoo Myanmar: M-Pitesam
PCCW Global: Mobile Payment Solutions
CTO of the Year:
Telin: Nanang Hendarno
Virtual1: James Hickman
Airtel: Abhay Savargaonkar
Turkcell: Gediz Sezgin
BT: Howard Watson
Best Network Transformation Initiative:
Virtual1 Ltd: Software Defined UK Carrier Network
Epsilon: Infiny
China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) & Huawei: Core Network Cloud Transformation
JT: Full-Fibre Network
Openreach: Ethernet Services
Ooredoo Qatar: Live 5G Network
Best Wholesale Operator:
Vodafone Carrier Services
Deutsche Telekom AG: International Wholesale Business
PCCW Global
Verizon: Partner Solutions
Telia Carrier
Colt Technology Services: Optical Product Portfolio
Digital Transformation Award:
Evolving Systems: Orange Thank You Loyalty Program
Saudi Telecom Company: STC WBU BSS Digital Transformation
Airtel Business: Carrier Digital Platform
Netcracker Technology: NEC/Netcracker NaaS
HKT in partnership with Huawei: Project Earth
Best Operator:
NTT Communications Corporation
Ooredoo Group
Best Enterprise Service:
Singapore Telecommunications Limited: Singtel Managed Security Services
Bridge Alliance: Regional Mobility Central Service Tools
Orange Business Services: Flexible SD-WAN
Telstra: Managed Security Service
Airtel Business: Content Distribution Service
The UX Award:
Telia Carrier
Taiwan Mobile: Customer Service App (TWM CS App)
TM: Service Culture Internalization
Far EasTone Telecommunications: The FET CCIPS
Regional Wholesale Operator:
Liquid Telecom
GlobeNet
Optus Wholesale
Orange Wholesale France
Deutsche Telekom International Wholesale Business
The Cloud Infrastructure Award:
Colt Technology Services: Dedicated Cloud Access On Demand
CITIC Telecom CPC: SmartCLOUD & SmartCLOUD Professional Service
Equinix: Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric)
GlobeNet: Expanding IaaS and Cloud Solutions in the Americas
Most Innovative IoT Solution:
Huawei: Building Fully Connected World with Huawei NB-IoT
NCS Pte Ltd: Bridgestone Tirematics
Cisco: Kinetic
Tata Communications: MOVE
Vodafone UK: V by Vodafone
CEO of the Year:
Hyperoptic: Dana Tobak
Telin: Faizal Rochmad Djoemadi
Ooredoo Group: Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani
The NFV Innovation Award:
Centina: vSure 2.0
Netcracker Technology: NEC/Netcracker NaaS
VMware: NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud
Verizon: VISDM
MYCOM OSI: Experience, Analytics and Assurance (EAA)
Huawei: MEC@CloudEdge Solution
The Innovation Award - Vendor:
Openet: Digital Business Platform
Accedian: SkyLIGHT PVX
MYCOM OSI: Experience, Analytics and Assurance (EAA)
Huawei Technologies Co, LTD: 5G Oriented LTE Capacity Evolution Solution
Content Guru: Storm
Sigma Systems: Create-Sell-Deliver Portfolio
Mojio: Open Platform and Mobile Apps for Connected Cars
Dali Wireless: Dali Matrix
The Smart Cities Award:
CBNL: Smart City Network in Rzeszow, Poland
Ooredoo Qatar
Trafficware and SWIM.AI: TidalWave
Cisco: Kinetic for Smart Cities
5G Leadership Award:
Worcestershire 5G Consortium
Ooredoo Qatar
BT: 5G Global Mission Critical Use Cases
5G-Crosshaul
KT: Pyeongchang 5G
The Broadband Pioneer Award:
GlobeNet: PoP-to-Pop capacity upgrade of the LatAm Network
JT: Gigabit Project
Hyperoptic Ltd
The Scottish Government: Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband
ZTE Corporation: eWBB Solution
The Users' Choice Award:
AT&T Communications
BT Global Services
NTT Communications
Orange Business Services
Singtel
Tata Communications
Telefonica
Verizon
We are having trouble showing you adverts on this page,
which may be a result of ad blocker software being installed on your device.
To view the article please disable any ad blocking software