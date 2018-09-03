Deutsche Telekom rebuffs calls for a fourth MNO as Germany prepares for 5G

Deutsche Telekom has called for "fair and clear auction and investment conditions" as Germany prepares for the rollout of 5G mobile networks in 2020. Speaking at a press conference at the IFA 2018 event in Berlin on Friday, Deutsche Telekom board member…

Deutsche Telekom has called for "fair and clear auction and investment conditions" as Germany prepares for the rollout of 5G mobile networks in 2020.

Speaking at a press conference at the IFA 2018 event in Berlin on Friday, Deutsche Telekom board member, Dirk Wössner, dismissed calls for a 4th network operator to be allowed to enter the market when Germany begins its 5G auction later this year.

“We anticipate that the volume of investment for the sector will be considerable,” Wössner said.

“Figures of this magnitude are not to be taken lightly – nobody is going to be paying for it out of their petty cash. One thing should be clear – we can’t have a situation where only some are investing and bearing the risks while others only reap the rewards.”

Wössner also hit out at recent claims that Germany's network operators should be forced to open up their network infrastructure to mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in order to breed competition.

"[There should be] no mandatory national roaming – National roaming expropriates the network operators that are investing," he explained.

Wössner appealed to Germany's telecoms regulators to stick to tried and tested methodology at its forthcoming 5G auction, to ensure that Germany's main players can continue to invest in the process.

“In order to continue this success story, dependable and fair framework conditions need to be in place for spectrum auctions. Companies purchasing frequencies, thereby investing large sums in the networks and taking on considerable risks, do not wish to be subject to regulatory experiments,” Wössner concluded.

Also in the news:

Germany needs 4th MNO to kick start its 5G revolution

DT and United Internet close in on 5m FTTH JV

DT focuses on US expansion