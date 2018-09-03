Huawei surges past Apple to become world's 2nd biggest smartphone producer

A new report issued by the International Data Corporation has revealed that Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has surpassed Apple to become the world's second biggest producer of smartphones. The report shows that Huawei produced 54 million handsets in the second quarter of 2018…

The report shows that Huawei produced 54 million handsets in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 41 per cent on last year's figures.

Samsung produced 71.5 million handsets during the same period, whilst Apple was relegated to 3rd place, producing only 41 million units.

Huawei's exponential growth has been in part fueled by the huge popularity of its flagship smartphone the P20 Pro. Speaking exclusively to journalists at the IFA event in Berlin last week, Huawei's CEO Richard Yu revealed that the P20 Pro had already sold over 10 million units since its launch earlier this year. Later in the day, the company's President of Handset Business, Kevin Ho, said that the popularity of the P20 Pro would spur the company to take on increasingly ambitious projects.

“We are humbled by the reception of our latest flagships among global consumers. By going above the 10-million mark, we have again set ourselves a high bar to clear, but we will treat it as a symbol of encouragement that will fuel us as we continue doing what we do best—putting cutting-edge innovations into the hands of consumers around the world,” said Ho.

Huawei will be looking to further expand its market share when it launches its Mate 20 series smartphone – the first of many Huawei handsets to be powered by the powerful Kirin 980 chipset, which was also revealed at the IFA event. Huawei will launch the Huawei Mate 20 handset in London on the 16th October 2018.

