Liberty Global extends European partnership deal with Ericsson

Liberty Global and Ericsson have signed an extension to their ongoing partnership in Europe, which will help Liberty consolidate and optimise its networks. The contract will include the consolidation of Liberty Global's Network Operation Service Centre service delivery in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland and Germany.

“Our partnership with Ericsson is part of Liberty Global’s strategy to continually improve the quality of our services while creating operational efficiencies throughout the region. Ericsson’s leadership in Managed Services was an ideal fit for us as we innovate to improve the customer experience,” said Jeanie York, managing director Core Network Planning, Engineering, and Operations at Liberty Global.

The new contract will build on the existing managed services agreement signed by the two companies in 2016. The pair have previously worked together to consolidate Liberty's operational services via Ericsson's Global Network Operations Centres in India and Romania.

“Ericsson will maintain Liberty Global’s European network operations to the highest level, ensuring that their customers will enjoy the best possible user experiences. Ericsson’s Managed Services creates sustainable differentiation as Liberty Global evolves from a focus on network-centric operations to user experience-centric operations, using market-leading technologies in automation and artificial intelligence,” said Peter Laurin, senior vice president and head of Business Area Managed Services at Ericsson.

