BT eyes Verizon's mobile boss for CEO role

Verizon's Group president for Wireless, Ronan Dunne, has emerged as a potential candidate to succeed Gavin Patterson as CEO of BT, according to reports in the British press.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Dunne, who is the former CEO of UK mobile network operator O2, met with BT's senior board members during a recent visit to the UK.

Dunne spent 10 years as the CEO of O2 before moving on to Verizon and would therefore bring a wealth of UK centric experience to the role.

BT's current CEO, Gavin Patterson, has announced that he will step down from the role as soon as a suitable replacement can be found. In recent year's BT's share price has been on a downwards trajectory, falling from a high of £4.9980 per share in November 2015 to just £2.1735 today.

BT has a number of innovative and ambitious projects in the pipeline, including the rollout of its fully converged hybrid network, which should see the company (and its share price) rally in the coming months and years. While BT's chairman Jan du Plessis expressed confidence in the plans that Mr Patterson had put in place, he said that the board felt it was time for a fresh face to deliver those plans.

Other names on BT's watch list are believed to include EE CEO, Marc Allera, Tele2's CEO, Alison Kirby and OpenReach's Clive Selley.

BT is expected to announce a shortlist of potential successors to Mr Patterson later this year, with a final appointment expected to be made around October.

