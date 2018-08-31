Huawei launches its most powerful 5G ready chipset – the Kirin 980

Huawei has launched the Kirin 980 chipset which will underpin its next generation of 5G smartphone devices. Speaking exclusively to journalists at the IFA event in Berlin today, Huawei's CEO Richard Yu said that the chipset would revolutionise connectivity for next generation devices…

“Last year, we showed the world the potential of On-Device AI with the Kirin 970, and this year, we’ve designed an all-round powerhouse that not only features outstanding AI capabilities, but also brings cutting-edge raw performance to consumers,” said Yu.

“Equipped with all-new CPU, GPU and Dual NPU, the Kirin 980 is the ultimate engine to power next-generation productivity and entertainment applications.”

The Kirin 980 is the world's first Cat 21 modem for a smartphone, offering download speeds of 1.4Gbps. The chipset also deliver some of the fastest download speeds for a mobile device over WiFi. In tests alongside Huawei's Hi1103 system, the Kirin 980 chipset recorded download speeds of 1.7Gbps.

The Kirin 980 is comprised of 8 cores – 4 little, 2 large and 2 turbo – providing ultrafast processing speeds and very low latency.

Huawei's flagship chipset will offer improved performance for key smartphone applications, such as heightened photography, UHD video and online gaming capabilities.

Online gaming is a rising trend in smartphone usage, and Huawei has designed its latest chipset with gamers in mind. The Kirin 980 delivers frame rate of 59.3 frames per second, compared to 48.5 fps for its nearest competitor (Qualcomm's SnapDragon S845), giving a dramatically smoother experience.

Huawei's new chipset will also significantly reduce loading time for web based applications. The load time for the Facebook app to open is now just 1 second, down from 1.3 seconds, compared with Huawei's Kirin 970.

Huawei will start using the Kirin 980 in its next generation smartphone handsets, the Huawei Mate Pro series, from October 2018.