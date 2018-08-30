ADTRAN signs deal to boost connectivity in Rural America

ADTRAN will supply gigabit broadband solutions to a number of US based electricity cooperatives, to help improve connectivity in rural America. Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC), Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative (MLEC), North Alabama Electric Cooperative (NAEC) and Tombigbee Electric Cooperative will all utilise ADTRAN's access solutions and FiberRise engineering services…

Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC), Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative (MLEC), North Alabama Electric Cooperative (NAEC) and Tombigbee Electric Cooperative will all utilise ADTRAN's access solutions and FiberRise engineering services, to dramatically improve connectivity in the communities they serve.

“We launched fiber broadband services as a means to improve the lives of those we serve, and we’re realising everyday how life-changing the impacts to our community will be in so many ways, including more ability to attract and retain businesses and improved educational opportunities,” SVEC CEO and President Mike Partin said.

“We expect our partners to have the same servant’s heart for our members as we do, and both FiberRise and ADTRAN are delivering that for us.”

The collectives will deploy ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 Gigabit services architecture, a long-term, multi-gigabit fiber access solution, built on an open, scalable architecture. The solution provides the reliability and flexibility necessary for modern telecommunications networks.

“For electric cooperatives, the community always comes first, and these utility operators are proof that where there is a will, there is a way to extend the range and reach of broadband services within any community in a cost-effective way,” ADTRAN vice president of Regional Service Provider Sales Brian Efimetz said.

“We see the utilities space as a growing opportunity for our solutions and services and look forward to continued work with FiberRise in this market,” he added.

