UK government releases £95m for local FTTH initiatives

The UK government has encouraged local authorities to submit their applications for funding, as it makes £95 million available for full fibre to the home (FTTH) schemes.

The funding is part of the government's Local Full Fibre Networks (LFFN) initiative, which will eventually release a total of £190 million to fund the rollout of local full fibre infrastructure.

"We recently set out our ambition for a nationwide full-fibre broadband network by 2033, and initiatives like this will be instrumental in achieving that. We want to hear from any local authority interested in taking part, so we can work closely with them on their plans to help them secure funding," said the UK's Minister for Digital, Margot James.

Funding will ultimately be allocated by the LFFN investment panel, with special consideration being given to schemes that have a rural focus, help to burst barriers to 5G rollout or add to public sector productivity.

A recent report revealed that the UK averaged a download speed of just 18.57Mbps, making it only the 35th best country in the world. With FTTH penetration levels in the UK hovering at only 3 per cent, the government has much work to do if it is to achieve its aim of reaching 100 per cent FTTH penetration by 2033.

