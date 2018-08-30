Etisalat and Microsoft sign online gaming partnership in the UAE

Abu Dhabi based telco, Etisalat, has signed a strategic partnership with Microsoft to streamline content purchasing for customers in the United Arab Emirates…

Xbox gamers in the UAE can now pay for their online content via their Etisalat mobile account. They will also be able to make purchases from the Microsoft Store on their PC's through their pre or post-paid Etisalat accounts.

“We are excited to grow our partnership with Microsoft to offer a convenient, easy, and secure payment option that will enrich Xbox customers’ experience with more convenience and value,” Khaled Elkhouly, chief consumer officer, Etisalat UAE, told The Gulf Today news site.

Etisalat is looking to grow its network of relationships with content providers, to provide its customers with a truly converged offering of products.

The partnership marks a regional first for the Middle East, as Xbox's manager for the GCC region, Mohammed Habbab, explains.

“This is the first time in the GCC region that any gamer on any console will be able to make purchases through a telecoms channel,” he said.