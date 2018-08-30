Huawei kicks off subsea project in Baja California

Huawei's Marine and Megacable division has commenced a subsea survey for its Topolobambo – La Paz project in Mexico. The project will bring next generation connectivity and super low latency applications to Baja California…

The project will bring next generation connectivity and super low latency applications to Baja California, on Mexico's Pacific coast.

The challenging subsea topography will put Huawei's subsea expertise to the test, as Huawei Marine's planning design director, Zhaofeng Chen, explains.

“With the La Paz project Huawei Marine’s technology and service capabilities are once again recognised by customers in Latin America,” he said.

“The terrain and environment in the Gulf and Peninsula region is complex and places high requirements on the design and construction of the submarine cable. Huawei Marine’s rich experience in working on difficult projects around the world will ensure the Topolobambo – La Paz project will be completed smoothly."

The Topolobambo – La Paz submarine cable system is a 250km unrepeatered submarine cable system, which utilises 24 fibre pairs. The system boasts a capacity of 192Tbps and is planned for delivery in Q2 2019.

