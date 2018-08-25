Orange launches gigabit connectivity in Poland

Orange Polska has increased the top speed on its fibre broadband network from 600Mbps to 1Gbps. The announcement comes as Orange's main rival in Poland…

Orange Polska has increased the top speed on its fibre broadband network from 600Mbps to 1Gbps. The announcement comes as Orange's main rival in Poland, UPC, announced that it was planning to unveil its own gigabit capable network.

Orange Polska says that the new 1Gbps speeds will be available to all of its customers who currently pay to access its premium 600Mbps service.

In total, Orange Polska will make its gigabit fibre to the home services available to 1.7 million customers across 76 towns and cities in Poland.

In a recent study, which compared the average broadband internet speeds of 200 countries across the world, Poland averaged a download speed of just 19.73 Mbps, ranking Poland as the 32nd best connected country in the world. However, the country is pressing ahead with a range of fibre to the home (FTTH) projects, which should dramatically improve that score in the coming months.

Orange Polska has over 16 million mobile customers and 2 million fixed line broadband customers.