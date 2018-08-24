T-Mobile data leak exposes 2 million customers' data

US telco T-Mobile has revealed that it suffered a cyber attack earlier this week, which compromised the personal data of some 2 million customers. T-Mobile issued a statement on Friday, 24 August outlining details of the attack and stating that none of its customers financial details were compromised…

T-Mobile issued a statement on Friday, 24 August outlining details of the attack and stating that none of its customers financial details were compromised.

"None of your financial data (including credit card information) or social security numbers were involved, and no passwords were compromised. However, you should know that some of your personal information may have been exposed, which may have included one or more of the following: name, billing zip code, phone number, email address, account number and account type (prepaid or postpaid).

The attack occurred on Monday the 20th August and T-Mobile confirmed that it has affected just under 3 per cent of its total 77 million US customers (approximately 2.1 million subscribers).

This is not the first time this year that T-Mobile has found itself in hot water over the security of its customers' data. In May, reports emerged that a bug in T-Mobile's website allowed users to access the address and account pin number associated with any T-Mobile phone number.

T-Mobile has apologised to its customers for the latest data breach and says that it has taken steps to ensure that a similar incident cannot happen again in the future.

"We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorized access. We truly regret that this incident occurred and are so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you," the company said in a statement issued to its customers.

