AT&T sharpens focus on cyber security with AlienVault acquisition

US telco AT&T has completed the acquisition of AlienVault, a move which will dramatically bolster the company's cyber security offering. AT&T's market facing cybersecurity business unit will now be led by AlienVault president and CEO Barmak Meftah…

US telco AT&T has completed the acquisition of AlienVault, a move which will dramatically bolster the company's cyber security offering.

AT&T's market facing cybersecurity business unit will now be led by AlienVault president and CEO Barmak Meftah.

“Together we have the opportunity to simplify a complex problem and automate how customers tackle their cybersecurity needs,” Meftah said. “We will combine our phenomenal threat detection, incident response, and compliance security platform with AT&T’s managed security capabilities, making near real-time threat information actionable and achievable.”

Meftah will report directly to Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, AT&T Business. Arroyo believes that the acquisition of AlienVault will allow AT&T's cyber security business unit to target more SMEs than it was previously able to do.

“Whether big, small or somewhere in between, all organizations are now targets of the types of sophisticated cyberattacks that have bombarded large enterprises for years,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, AT&T Business.

“AlienVault’s cybersecurity talent and threat intelligence capabilities, combined with our ability to deliver innovative threat detection and response solutions at-scale, will help enable businesses of all sizes to better defend themselves.”