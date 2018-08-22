Ericsson wins key RAN upgrade contract in Iraq

Ericsson has won a contract with Zain Iraq to redevelop the company's mobile network, boosting speeds and capacity. As part of the deal, Ericsson will upgrade Zain Iraq's Radio Access Network across the country. Zain and Ericsson predict a sharp uptick in demand for IoT and smart industry solutions in Iraq…

Ericsson has won a contract with Zain Iraq to redevelop the company's mobile network, boosting speeds and capacity.

As part of the deal, Ericsson will upgrade Zain Iraq's Radio Access Network across the country.

Zain and Ericsson predict a sharp uptick in demand for IoT and smart industry solutions in Iraq, fuelled by a renewed focus on process automation in the country's upstream and downstream oil and gas sectors. The partnership will also help to speed up digitalisation of the country's non-oil based economy.

The move will greatly benefit Zain's mobile customer's, with data consumption in the Middle East set to grow exponentially over the next 5 years.

“I am glad that we continue a good cooperation with our long-term partner Zain. This new contract will accelerate Zain’s digital journey and build its digital infrastructure with the introduction of new services and virtual functions. This will enable Zain to deliver the best possible user experience in two major cities in Iraq and meet the data demands of tomorrow in a timely manner," said Rafiah Ibrahim, head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

The partnership will allow for a more seamless transition from 4G to 5G mobile networks, as the country looks to evolve its telecommunications infrastructure.

“Zain is committed to bringing the latest technology and cutting-edge services to its customers. Upgrading current networks with the latest technology to cater for increasing traffic volumes and enhanced customer experience is a key priority. It also reflects our commitment to providing the mobile community in Iraq with the highest quality of service available," said Zain Iraq's CEO, Ali Al Zahid.

