China Unicom pledges 300 5G base stations in 2018 for Chinese capital

China's second biggest telco, China Unicom, has said that it will aim to rollout more than 300 5G base stations across the Chinese capital, before the end of the year, according to reports in the press. The company's Beijing subsidiary has today issued its "5G Next" strategy, that outlines its plans for next generation network connectivity in the city.

China Unicom is heavily involved in 5G projects in China and is currently conducting live tests in Hangzhou, Nanjing, Tianjin, Qingdao, Wuhan, Guiyang, Shenzhen, Fuzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang and Zhengzhou. China is expected to be one of the first countries in the world to achieve the rollout of fully commercialised 5G networks.

China Unicom is said to be working closely with business leaders in the capital to help establish and develop the business use cases that will underpin 5G rollout across the Asia Pacific region.

A recent report published by Deloitte found that China has dramatically outspent its economic rivals in terms of 5G investment. Whilst the US may win the race to roll out the very first 5G networks (with Verizon and AT&T scheduled for Q4 2018 rollouts in selected cities), 5G rollout in China will be far more comprehensive. In fact, since 2015, China has spent $24 billion more than the US on 5G network infrastructure, meaning that China now has a total of 350,000 5G cell sites across the country, compared with just 30,000 in the US.

