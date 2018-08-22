Scottish Highlands to receive 'transformative' FTTH broadband

Openreach is to deliver next generation broadband connectivity to hundreds of people living in remote towns and villages in the Scottish Highlands. 140 homes and businesses in Ross-shire will be upgraded to ultrafast broadband technology this year…

Openreach is to deliver next generation broadband connectivity to hundreds of people living in remote towns and villages in the Scottish Highlands.

140 homes and businesses in Ross-shire will be upgraded to ultrafast broadband technology this year. Around 65 per cent of these will be upgraded to hyperfast, gigabit capable fibre to the home (FTTH) connectivity.

The scheme follows a year's research by voluntary group Garve and District Broadband, who explored strategies for boosting connectivity in the area. The group recommended that FTTH connectivity was imperative for the development of the region.

“The challenges facing the Garve and District communities were phenomenal and they’ve worked incredibly hard to develop a unique solution. With a collaborative, multi-partner approach and a fierce will among the community to dig in and deliver, this is a truly brilliant - and unique - example of what can be achieved. A huge amount of civil work is under way. We’re making good progress and we’re excited to announce today that the very first residents in Achnasheen can now place their orders with their chosen service provider. We expect to complete work by the end of this year,” said Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for Scotland, said Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for Scotland.

The initiative is being made in partnership with the £428 million Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme.

Also in the news:

UK government looks for 5G-Rail test partners

UK businesses pocket £9bn thanks to superfast focus

BT considers Ofcom boss for CEO role