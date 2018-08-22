Vodafone Hutchison and TPG Telecom discuss potential Australian merger

Vodafone Group and CK Hutchison are in talks to combine their faltering mobile phone businesses in Australia with local broadband provider TPG Telecom, to create a new telecoms service provider…

Vodafone Group and CK Hutchison are in talks to combine their faltering mobile phone businesses in Australia with local broadband provider TPG Telecom, to create a new telecoms service provider.

TPG Telecom is valued at around $4.3 billion and formerly ran its own mobile network in New South Wales. At this stage, talks are believed to be at an "exploratory stage" but TPG has described the potential move as a "merger of equals".

Shares in TPG Telecom surged on news of the prospective merger, as markets reacted positively to the news. The firm's shares were trading at A$7.65 per share, as at 4:10pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on Wednesday, a whopping 21.6 per cent jump from A$6.29 at close of play on Tuesday.

Vodafone Hutchinson Australia (a 50:50 joint venture between Vodafone Group and CK Hutchison) has close to 6 million mobile subscribers and employs around 2,500 people across Australia.

TPG owns a swathe of telecoms based infrastructure across Australia and the Asia Pacific region. It recently launched Singapore's fourth mobile network and has been instrumental in subsea connectivity between Australia and Southeast Asia. Domestically, TPG provides full fibre network connectivity in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Also in the news:

Telstra switches on 5G in Australia

Australian regulator confirms details of 5G auction

Huawei brushes aside security concerns as revenues surge by 15%