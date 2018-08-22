MBNL extends deal with Ericsson on the UK's largest mobile network

EE and Three's network sharing joint venture, MBNL, has signed a new managed services contract with Ericsson, extending the current deal by an additional two years. MBNL was set up in 2007 by UK mobile operators Three and EE as a way of cutting costs and allowing shared access to certain elements of their network infrastructure…

MBNL was set up in 2007 by UK mobile operators Three and EE as a way of cutting costs and allowing shared access to certain elements of their network infrastructure.

Ericsson has been MBNL's managed service provider since 2009 and the new contract will cover Design, Play and Deploy projects until 2020.

“The agreement to extend the Design, Plan and Deploy services contract with Ericsson, for a further two years, reflects the strength of the collaborative relationship between Ericsson and MBNL. This will continue the trend of collectively delivering great results and is a sign of true partnership. We look forward to continuing the great work with Ericsson in order to meet the demanding business objectives of MBNL and its Shareholders,” said Pat Coxen, managing director at MBNL.

Between Three and EE, MBNL's networks manage the 4G call and data services of around 35 million UK consumers.

“This marks another significant milestone in our longstanding partnership with MBNL and our joint commitment to deliver superior network quality and performance to Three and EE consumers in the UK. We are delighted to continue our successful relationship and continue to evolve our managed services portfolio to deliver innovation and industry leading efficiencies through automation and analytics,” said Peter Laurin, Head of Business Area Managed Services at Ericsson.

