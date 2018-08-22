Nokia reveals licencing charges for access to its 5G patents

Finnish tech giant Nokia has revealed that it expects to charge 5G smartphone vendors €3 per device in order to access its various 5G patents. Nokia said that it expects to hold a number of key 5G patents by the time 5G smartphones begin to find their way on to the market in the first quarter of 2019…

Nokia said that it expects to hold a number of key 5G patents by the time 5G smartphones begin to find their way on to the market in the first quarter of 2019.

"Nokia innovation combined with our commitment to open standardization has helped build the networks of today and lay the foundations for 5G/NR," said Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Patent Business at Nokia.

"This announcement is an important step in helping companies plan for the introduction of 5G/NR capable mobile phones, with the first commercial launches expected in 2019."

Nokia's investment in 5G research and development has given it a sizable portfolio of standard essential patents (SEPs). In a statement issued to the press, Nokia said that it would honour the applicable property rights policies and was granting access to its intellectual property on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.

"Beyond mobile phones, Nokia believes that there will be an unprecedented variety of end user devices that will use Nokia innovation," Nokia said in a statement to the press.

Nokia intends to lay out the details of patent licencing fees for its non-smartphone related devices at a later date.

