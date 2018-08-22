Wednesday, 22 August 2018

UK government calls for participants in 5G smart-rail trial

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 21 August 18

The Trans-Pennine Railway 5G trial will explore the possibilities of smart transportation solution on Britain's railway network

The UK government is looking for interested parties to join its forthcoming 5G Trans-Pennine smart railways project, which will explore the transformative potential of mobile 5G technology on Britain's ailing rail industry…

The UK government is looking for interested parties to join its forthcoming 5G Trans-Pennine smart railways project, which will explore the transformative potential of mobile 5G technology on Britain's ailing rail industry.

The Trans-Pennine Initiative (TPI) is part of the government's Northern Powerhouse plans and will take place on the railway line between Leeds and Manchester, exploring a range of 5G smart transport applications.

"The importance of fast, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity on our rail network is only going to increase. Projects like the Trans Pennine Initiative will be instrumental in delivering this for passengers and are all part of our commitment to make the UK a world leader in 5G," said the UK's minister for digital, Margot James.  

5G will bring a range of benefits to Britain's railways, including improved scheduling, maintenance and security capabilities. The scheme also ties into the government's plans to provide mobile network connectivity for commuters along the country's rail network.

By participating in the scheme, companies will gain access to the UK government's new 5G testing facility at Melton Mowbray, as well as being given the opportunity to deploy their trial radio equipment on the TPI pilot route, without needing to invest in trackside infrastructure.

The TPI is a joint endeavour between the government's Local Full Fibre Networks (LFFN) programme, the 5G Testbeds and Trials (5GTT) programme and the UK's railway infrastructure owner Network Rail.  

Also in the news:

Ericsson and Mobily showcase 5G in Saudi Arabia 

Telstra switches on 5G network in Queensland

Verizon reveals Indianapolis as the final city to receive 5G in 2018

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 