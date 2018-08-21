Reliance Jio surges past 215m customers, with 9.71m new adds in June

India's disruptive operator, Reliance Jio added a staggering 9.71 million new customers to its books in June, as the company continues to prize subscribers away from its competitors…

India's disruptive operator, Reliance Jio added a staggering 9.71 million new customers to its books in June, as the company continues to prize subscribers away from its competitors.

Thanks to its policy of providing ultra-low-cost data and voice tariffs, as well as cheap smartphone handsets, Reliance Jio now claims a total of 215 million customers across India.

A report in the Economic Times of India showed that Jio's main rival Bharti Airtel managed to add just 10,689 new subscribers during the same period. Vodaphone India fared slightly better, adding 270,000 new customers in the month of June.

Reliance Jio now holds a market share of 18.78 per cent, according to data released by India's telecoms regulator TRAI, while Bharti Airtel has slipped to 30.05 per cent.

In total, India had 1.169 billion mobile phone subscribers by the end of June, up from 1.153 a month earlier.

With Reliance Jio's protracted price war against its competitors, the Indian telecoms market remains one of the most challenging anywhere in the world.

Also in the news:

RCom mulls $1.1bn bid for its remaining telecoms assets

Indian telcos band together to deliver vital connectivity to storm ravaged Kerala

A million km of fibre - India's quest to bring 5G to the masses